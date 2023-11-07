PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11, which falls on a Saturday this year. In observance of Veterans Day, there are ceremonies and parades planned across the WAVY viewing area. See the list below for locations, dates and times.

Chesapeake

Join the Mayor’s Commission on Veterans Affairs on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. for a special Veterans Day Ceremony. The ceremony will take place at the Chesapeake Veterans Memorial in front of City Hall.

Hampton

Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast

November 9, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

North Phoebus Community Center

249 West Chamberlin Avenue

This free breakfast is dedicated to all the brave military veterans. Attendees must be a military veteran.

Veterans Day Ceremony

November 9, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Hampton VA Medical Center

100 Emancipation Drive

The event, held near the waterfront of the Chesapeake Bay on the grounds of the medical center, is our opportunity to recognize all those who have served and reflect on the importance and magnitude of their commitment.

Answering the Call- Veterans Day at Fort Monroe

November 10, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Continental Park

Fort Monroe

Throughout the weekend there will be Living History Interpreters in Continental Park giving an immersive experience of what life was like for soldiers in various conflicts involving the United States military.

Veterans Day Football Game

November 11, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Armstrong Stadium

Hampton University

Join the Hampton University Pirates as they take on William & Mary this Veterans Day at Armstrong Stadium. There will be a special halftime surprise during the game!

Norfolk

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander will provide remarks at a Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. The featured speaker is Lieutenant General Brian W. Cavanaugh, Commander, United States Marine Corps Forces Command; Commanding

General, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic; and Commander, Marine Corps Forces North.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.

A wreath-laying will follow at the memorial rotunda.

Portsmouth

Join the City of Portsmouth for its Veterans Day Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be held at the High Street Landing flag pole.

Virginia Beach

Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center Ceremonies

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services, or DVS, is scheduled to host Veterans Day ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 10. The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the new Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center. Marks the official grand opening of Virginia’s newest Veterans Care Center.

Tidewater Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

Traffic will be blocked in parts of Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Saturday, November 11, 2023 for the Tidewater Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Virginia Wesleyan University Veterans Day Ceremony

Virginia Wesleyan University will hold a special ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day on Friday, November 10 at 12 p.m. on Godwin Lawn, featuring former Navy SEAL and volunteer assistant men’s lacrosse coach Sam Jones.

“Veterans Day has always had special meaning for me as my father served in the Second World War,” says VWU President Scott D. Miller. “With so many veterans in the Coastal Virginia community, honoring Veterans Day is a small way that we can thank those who have given so much.”

Williamsburg

The City of Williamsburg invites the public to help place more than 500 flags on the graves of veterans in Cedar Grove Cemetery at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Anyone interested should meet Caretaker Bill Brown at the flagpole in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Flags will be provided.



