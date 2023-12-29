(WAVY) — The last thing you want to take with you into 2024 is some kind of crud, but the uptick in viruses is a very real thing.

The CDC said flu cases for Virginia, North Carolina and to our south, are very high. Waiting rooms at area urgent cares are starting to fill up with people, many with flu-like symptoms.

Patient First on Holland Road in Virginia Beach said there’s been an increase in flu cases this week compared to last week. Sentara Director of Medical Operation for Telehealth Services Dr. Mark Haggerty said they’re seeing high levels of respiratory illnesses this season.

Haggerty said they’re seeing cases of the flu, and they’ve also seen a sharp increase in COVID cases and RSV as well.

Haggerty runs the telehealth department at Sentara and said it’s usually a good barometer of what they’re seeing in the area.

“About 50% of our visits right now have been for upper respiratory complaints like sinus congestion, cough, fevers and flu like illnesses,” Haggerty said.

He said respiratory etiquette is very important.

“Coughing, sneezing into a tissue instead of your hand is very critical, hand hygiene also very critical, washing your hands regularly, cleaning surfaces that you touch,” Haggerty said.

Flu, COVID and RSV all share very similar symptoms, so it is important to see a doctor — even if it is viral — patients can still get some of those symptoms treated, Haggerty said.

“It is really good if you aren’t able to deal with your symptoms on your own at home to see a provider, and telehealth is a great way to do that, especially if you don’t have worrisome symptoms that need to be examined like chest pain or shortness of breath,” Haggerty said.

At local patient first urgent care centers, they’re seeing higher patient volumes, especially this week, causing some to park in the grass due to the surplus of people.

Dr. Trissana Emdadi said it’s important to go to the doctor early so they can figure out what’s going on.

“If we are able to catch the flu and know its flu in those first 72 hours it can be much more helpful to start an antibiotic to prevent the secondary outcomes that we are trying to avoid, like pneumonia,” said Emdadi.

As kids head back to school, it’s important to set a good example, Emdadi said.

“I think a lot of times kids mimic the parents, so if adults can be the ones that they’re mimicking, making sure that you are washing your hands before you eat and drink,” Emdadi said.

Haggerty said despite being late in the season, it’s still important to get a flu shot because the vaccine is the first and best way to reduce chances of getting the flu and spreading it to others

“The good news about the flu shot this year is that its actually much more effective than previous years,” Haggerty said. “There’s a study out of Wisconsin saying it has a 54% effectiveness rate which is the best that its been in about ten years.”

If you are interested in learning more about telehealth or Virtual Care appointments, click here. Sentara Virtual Care appointments can be scheduled online, you can do same-day visits, and you don’t have to be a Sentara patient.

There is also a self-pay option if you don’t have health insurance.