Hampton Roads tries to stay cool amid heat wave

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There was no escaping the heat if you were outside on Wednesday. “I wish I could blink like genie and be back at the office,” said Katina Artis.

Even with a breeze, it was still hot.

“The wind is blowing, but there is no air flowing, so it is extremely hot and humid,” said Victoria Smith.

The Portsmouth Public Library opened as a cooling center, offering people a place to sit, and have some cold bottles of water.

Just down the street is Abby’s Ark Early Learning Center, but there were no kids out on the playground today.

“How are we going to make sure they’re safe and in a climate controlled area to make sure they have fun as well as get the exercise they need for the day,” said assistant director Holly Johnson.

Johnson says they came up with ideas for kids to get thier energy out, while staying indoors.

“On a day like today, we have different centers set up automatically however, they do Twister, sand and water play, they do puzzles,” said Director LaVern Theus.

If you have to be outside, make sure to stay hydrated and seek shade when you can.