NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization needs your help identifying the driving needs of Hampton Roads.

The Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization (HRTPO) is updating the Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) to the horizon year 2050. This month is your shot to provide input on the regions potential plan.

This plan addresses future transportation needs for the region. As part of the development of the 2050 LRTP, the organization has developed a public survey to help identify regional priorities and important transportation issues.

“The Long Range Transportation Plan is the regional transportation blueprint,” said Dale Stith, LRTP Principal Transportation Planner. “It has about a 20-year planning horizon. It’s multi-modal and its the plan where we say, as a region, what are our transportation needs.”

The region’s current 2045 LRTP covers a planning horizon of 2021-2045 and was adopted by the HRTPO in 2021. Since LRTPs are updated regularly (every five years in Hampton Roads) to reflect changing conditions,

In order to update the plan, LRTP needs your help getting the necessary feedback. You can provide that by filling out a survey.

“It’s critical for us,” said Stith. “One of the challenges that we have is that we are talking about 20-years into the future and it’s sometimes hard to get people interested in that. But it really tells us what the priorities are of Hampton Roads and we want to make sure we get that right.”

To take the quick survey, all you have to do is click here. It’s open until October 31, 2022. Another survey for transportation preferences will come available in 2023.

