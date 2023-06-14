NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Hampton Roads Transit is giving people the chance to test drive different career opportunities.

They are having a career fair on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 509 East 18th St., Building 4 in Norfolk.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HRT is looking for Bus Operator Trainees, Part Time Bus Operator Trainees, Servicers, and Mechanics. There is a $5,000 service bonus for newly hired Bus Operator Trainees (FT), LRV Operator Trainees (FT), and Mechanics

These opportunities offer medical, vision, dental, and pension, as well as paid training, a CDL license preparation course, and room for advancement.

Positions are available in Hampton and Norfolk. Professional attire is recommended.

For additional information visit gohrt.com