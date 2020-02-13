Hampton Roads Transit holds open houses for Naval Station Norfolk transit corridor project

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit will host two open house events this month to get public input and answers questions about the Naval Station Norfolk Transit Corridor.

The NSNTC Project will “evaluate future high-capacity transit services for Norfolk’s east side,” HRT said in a news release.

The project considers two different transit methods, including Bus Rapid Transit and Light Rail.

“The open house events will provide an opportunity for the public to view the history of the project, its purpose and need, and provide feedback on a preliminary set of potential alignments within the corridor,” the release said.

The open houses will be:

Feb. 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Marriott Delta Hotel, 1570 N. Military Highway, Norfolk.

Feb. 20 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Pretlow branch of the Norfolk Public Library in Ocean View, 111 W. Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk

“Through this project, HRT and the City of Norfolk will explore the future of a comprehensive transit network that supports Naval facilities and connects to over 40,000 jobs outside the Naval Station, including the Military Highway Retail Corridor, Wards Corner, and Norfolk International Airport,” said Jamie Jackson, HRT director of Transit Development.

“Before we can move to the next phase of project development, we want to assess and quantify if this future expansion is needed. We can’t do this without the input from our community,” she said.

The project aims to increase mobility choices, improve access between activity centers and neighborhoods and more.

The public can also provide comments via a short survey or send a message to the project team, by visiting the project website at www.navalstationnorfolktransit.com.