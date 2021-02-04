Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate dies after being in ‘end-of-life care’ for past few months

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Regional Jail (HRRJ) says an inmate died Thursday after being in “end-of-life care” for the past few months.

On Feb. 4, 74-year-old William Felton died at around 2:31 p.m. while hospitalized at Maryview Medical Center.

Officials with the jail say that Felton was being cared for at Maryview Hospital and HRRJ before being hospitalized on Jan. 27.

HRRJ’s policy is to solicit a Compassion Release for any inmate whose health deteriorates drastically or those diagnosed by medical providers to be terminally ill. They could not obtain one for Felton.

Norfolk Court, based on the reason(s) for incarceration, determines whether a release would present a safety or security risk to the community.

Felton was a pre-trial inmate with a second-degree murder charge and had a pending court date on March 3, 2021.

Felton was arrested and charged after a 71-year-old man was fatally stabbed at an assisted living facility on Armfield Avenue.

