Hampton Roads dealing with dangerous temperatures

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Many families were out on the boardwalk on Monday, like Akaysha McMillan’s family.

And she says she did her best to keep cool.

“I went to the pool,” Akaysha said.

With WAVY’s team of meteorologists calling for temperatures in the upper 80s that felt like the upper 90s, officials at the beach say they’ve already worked one case of heat exhaustion.

Don Dixon works at Flamingo Joes on the boardwalk. and on hot days like today he says he stays busy keeping people cool.

“It’s a lot better, a lot more people want snow cones or drinks, we get a lot more joggers that stop,” Dixon said.

And with Tuesdays temperatures in the mid 90s expected to feel like 102 to 108, officials say the risk of heat-related illness, even heat stroke, only goes up.

Symptoms to watch out for include clammy skin, feeling dizzy, nausea, confusion or even passing out.

Elliot Montgomery says he knows just how to stay safe.

“Stay in the air condition.”

Local firefighters say if you think someone is suffering from a heat-related illness, get them out of the sun into a cooler place immediately and call for help.