Hampton residents want changes made after deadly hit-and-run

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – As Hampton Police continue to look for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a 15-year-old Friday night, those living near the area hope the horrific incident brings changes to the community.

According to police, a vehicle struck two people shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Todds Ln. and Whealton Rd.

A teenage female died and an adult woman was taken to the local hospital following the accident.

The driver did not stop. Police believe a white utility van was the vehicle involved.

On Saturday, a memorial grew at the same intersection.

Brittany Hyatt and Jennifer Boyon say they placed the first balloons at the intersection this morning, even though they did not know the victim.

“I’m sad. I’m at a loss for words,” Hyatt said.

Hyatt says her uncle witnessed the accident last night and called to tell them about it.

“It makes me want to hug my kids tighter every day, every night, all day long because you never know when it’s going to be your last. Just like that little girl didn’t know. She was just walking to the church with her mother,” she said.

The intersection is a busy one that frequently traveled by both cars and pedestrians.

Michael Vaughn, who lives at the home in the intersection, says it was heartbreaking to witness the incident. It’s the second deadly one he’s seen there.

Vaughn, who’s lived there for five years, was home last night and heard people talking out front but says that’s normal.

“I wasn’t alarmed by it until I heard the voice of some lady who was crying hysterically. I felt something wasn’t right,” he said.

The neighbor says there’s a lack of lighting on the road and that many people speed down it. Vaughn says there was another crash in front of his home, Saturday morning.

“Sometimes it sounds like its on a speedway. I think if there were more cameras in place, it could minimize some of the incidents that take place,” he said.

Vaughn doesn’t want the lack of lighting or speeding to excuse the fact that the driver fled the scene.

He’s hoping whoever is responsible comes forward. And so does Hyatt, who says her business, Brittanys Tree Service, will donate money to the family of the victim.

“Just pay more attention. Anyone could step out in a second. It’s hard to say. It could be your kid out there,” she said.

If you know anything about the crash or have any information on the suspect vehicle, you can contact Hampton Police at 757-727-6111.

You can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can be submitted through P3tips.com.

If a Crime Line tip leads to an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

