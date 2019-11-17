Hampton Police update fatal accident investigation

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred at the intersection of Woodland Road and East Mercury Boulevard, Friday evening.

The Police Department posted an update to its website on Saturday afternoon.

Hampton Police said after arriving they located a 2007 Toyota Corolla with five injured occupants.

One adult passenger, a 29-year-old woman from Virginia, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The remaining occupants of the vehicle, three juveniles, and a 23-year-old Hampton woman were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 29-year-old Portsmouth woman, was treated on scene, police said.

As of Saturday, all injured passengers remain in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation by members of the Hampton Police Division’s Crash Reconstruction Team.

Police have not filed any charges at this time.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.