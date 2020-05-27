Hampton police searching for attempted robbery, carjacking suspect

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect is wanted in connection to a attempted robbery and carjacking incident that occurred during the early morning of Memorial Day.

Hampton Police say they received a call just before 3 a.m. for a carjacking that occurred in the 200 block of Union Street.

Police learned that a 43-year-old victim was exiting his vehicle when he was approached by an unknown suspect. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded the vehicle.

The victim was assaulted by the suspect with a knife after a brief confrontation. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital and later released.

If you or anyone you know has information on this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submitting a tip through the P3tips.com.

