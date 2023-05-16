HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are investigating a double homicide.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Allegheny Road around 1:02 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they got on scene, officers found a man and a woman.

Double Homicide Investigation 400 block of Allegheny Road. One adult male and female victim located at the scene. Press release forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/Egqxp5Qd8B— Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) May 16, 2023

Police confirmed both victims have died.

Right now there is no suspect information.

