HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are investigating a double homicide.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Allegheny Road around 1:02 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
When they got on scene, officers found a man and a woman.
Double Homicide Investigation 400 block of Allegheny Road. One adult male and female victim located at the scene. Press release forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/Egqxp5Qd8B— Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) May 16, 2023
Police confirmed both victims have died.
Right now there is no suspect information.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.