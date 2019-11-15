1 dead, 4 injured in crash on Mercury Boulevard

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are warning drivers to avoid the area around the intersection of Mercury Boulevard and Woodland Road due to a fatal crash.

Hampton Police spokeswoman Cpl. Amanda Moreland said one person is dead and four others were transported to the hospital as a result of the crash.

There was no additional information on the extent of their injuries or their conditions as of 7:05 p.m., Moreland said.

Dispatchers said the call about the crash came in at 6:05 p.m. Friday.

Dispatchers also said injuries were called in as “critical.”

Moreland emphasized the road is closed for an extended period of time, so drivers should avoid the area.

