Hampton NAACP holding meeting to introduce city’s first Black police chief

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton NAACP is holding a meeting Monday to introduce new Police Chief Mark Talbot, the city’s first ever Black police chief.

The Zoom meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Talbot, who’s coming from Norristown, Pennsylvania, will officially start on July 6. He was the “top choice after each round of the comprehensive interview process, which included more than 35 community leaders and staff,” said Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting.

You’ll have to RSVP for the meeting in advance here.

