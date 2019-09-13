Hampton man who pointed gun during road rage encounter gets jail

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Couture (Credit – Dartmouth Police)

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Hampton man authorities say pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in Massachusetts has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail.

The Standard-Times reports that 56-year-old Michael Couture was scheduled to appear at a hearing Thursday to determine whether he is a danger to society, but minutes before the hearing pleaded guilty to charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and drunken driving.

Police say Couture pointed a handgun at a 28-year-old New Bedford woman at a traffic light in Dartmouth on Aug. 31.

The woman told police she had been behind a swerving Couture and believed he was drunk.

Couture said he felt threatened when another vehicle pulled alongside him, and he displayed the gun but did not point it.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

***EXPERTS***

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories