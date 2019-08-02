Hampton man pleads guilty to assaulting woman on Langley Air Force Base

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 29-year-old man is facing up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to assaulting the mother of his son Langley Air Force Base.

Court documents state Gregory Keith Fortune-Prior of Hampton and the woman got into an argument at her home on base back in February.

During the argument, Fortune-Prior grabbed the victim by her neck, threw her onto a bed and hit her, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Fortune-Prior then followed her out of the bedroom and began to strangle her, causing her to fall to the ground. He then began to kick her in her stomach.

The victim left the home with their 2-year-old son, and realized she had to return to it to get her identification and credit cards that she had left behind.

According to court documents, Fortune-Prior confronted the victim again when she returned to the home and began to hit her while she was holding their son.

The victim reportedly had multiple, visible injuries from the assault.

Fortune-Prior’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 22.