HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A home in Hampton caught fire Saturday morning.

According to emergency dispatchers, a call came in around 8:11 a.m. for a home in the 300 block of Fir Ct. after smoke was seen in the area.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if there was anyone inside the home at the time.

As of 8:25 a.m. Saturday morning, officials say the fire is ongoing.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.