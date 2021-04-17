Hampton Fire responds to two-alarm fire at Mill Creek Landing Apartments

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Hampton responded to a two-alarm fire at the Mill Creek Landing Apartments, early Saturday.

Hampton Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum said crews responded to the fire around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Avenue. The fire was called as a two-alarm fire shortly after firefighters arrived on scene.

The fire is under control, but crews were still on scene late Saturday morning monitoring for hot spots. As many as 12 units are severely damaged, according to Battalion Chief Chittum.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause is under investigation.

