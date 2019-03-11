Hampton fire officials warning residents of scam

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton fire officials are warning residents of a scam.

According to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue, organizations that say they’re currently raising money for Hampton firefighters are a scam.

Officials say they don’t ask for money.

They offered some tips to make sure you don’t get scammed, including checking out the organization asking for money before giving it money.

Officials say you should also beware of sound-alikes.

Scammers often try to fool people by using names that sound similar to well-known charities.