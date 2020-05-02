Hampton Fire mourns the loss of retired lieutenant

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue mourn the loss of a retired lieutenant on Friday.

Lieutenant Michael R. Whitman served the department and citizens of Hampton for 29 years.

He retired in 2005.

The fire department took to Facebook to send regards to the Whitman family.

The comments were immediately flooded with an overwhelming amount of support and sympathy.

