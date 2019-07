HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Sheriff’s Office wants you to watch out for an aggressive phone scam going around.

Several Hampton citizens reported receiving a call from an impersonator pretending to be a deputy from the sheriff’s office.

The caller says he’s “Sergeant Sullivan” and says there are warrants out for your arrest because of missed jury duty. Then the caller asks you to pay fines using money cards.

The sheriff’s office will never request fines over the phone.