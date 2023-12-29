HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Terrifying moments for a Hampton couple after they found a bullet in their kitchen and a hole in the wall.

The couple told 10 On Your Side that they had just taken a walk around the block Thursday night and walked inside when a bullet whizzed through their dining room.

“We heard a loud crash that came from the kitchen,” said Jennifer Greig.

Greig said she is still processing the moment that could have killed her or her husband.

“It was very scary,” Greig said. “If we didn’t go for our walk, it could’ve hit us. That is where my neck would’ve been if I were doing dishes.”

Greig showed where the stray bullet traveled as it flew through the side of their house, through their dining room and into their kitchen light, shattering it. Her husband found the bullet among the broken glass. They immediately called Hampton police.

“A new bullet hole right there in our dining room wall among our paint swatches,” Greig said, “I was afraid. I didn’t know if it was a drive-by.”

She said detectives told her they had an idea where it came from.

“It was fired a mile and a half away in the Big Bethel area,” Greig said. “We were told it was people being stupid which is very disheartening.”

While Greig is trying to stay positive, she wants the people responsible to take note.

“I’m not against guns, but you’ve got to use it right,” Greig said. “We could’ve been hurt. Even if that person was messing around, they could’ve killed someone.”

Police believe the bullet came from a rifle about a mile and a half from the Greigs’ home.

The incident is under investigation.