Hampton Coliseum drive-in movie series showing ‘Elf,’ ‘Polar Express’ on Friday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Coliseum will play “The Polar Express” and “Elf” for its last drive-in movie weekend of the year Friday night (Dec. 18).

The event is free on a first-come-first-served basis, with “The Polar Express” starting at 6 p.m. and “Elf” at 9 p.m.

Parking lots open one hour before showtime.

For more information, visit coliseumcentralholiday.com.

