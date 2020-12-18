Hampton Coliseum drive-in movie series showing ‘Elf,’ ‘Polar Express’ on Friday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Coliseum will play “The Polar Express” and “Elf” for its last drive-in movie weekend of the year Friday night (Dec. 18).
The event is free on a first-come-first-served basis, with “The Polar Express” starting at 6 p.m. and “Elf” at 9 p.m.
Parking lots open one hour before showtime.
For more information, visit coliseumcentralholiday.com.
