Hampton City Schools move graduations indoors

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — School officials from Hampton City Schools announced on Friday that they are planning to move their graduations inside to Hampton Arena.

This decision comes after Gov. Northam announced changes to COVID-19 guidance, including gathering restrictions, starting on May 28. This move returns the districts back to pre-COVID norms.

Previously, school officials announced that graduations would move to Darling Stadium.

All graduation dates and times are expected to stay the same.

Graduates will get at least 10 tickets for their ceremony.

For more information, visit the graduation site.

