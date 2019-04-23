Guy Fieri to open two restaurants in Hampton’s Power Plant

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 04: Chef and television personality Guy Fieri poses as he serves hamburgers to guests during a welcome event for Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The Quad Resort & Casino on April 4, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The restaurant opens on April 17. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images […]

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Guy Fieri is coming to the Peninsula.

The chef, restauranteur and TV host is opening two restaurants in Hampton’s Power Plant — Guy Fieri’s Pizza Parlor and Guy Fieri’s Dive and Taco Joint.

A news release from the City of Hampton said the space will be inspired by “the thousands of legendary restaurants, bars and dives that Fieri has visited around the country.”

Fieri said in a statement Monday, “I’ve always loved coming to Virginia to film ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ and most recently, to open my Smokehouse down the road in Norfolk at the Waterside District. So, I’m really fired up to be opening two awesome concepts in Hampton.”

The locations will be between PBR Hampton and Bass pro shop, and are set to open in June. Both venues are looking to hire for a variety of positions between entry level and management.

Interested applicants can visit the hiring center inside PBR Hampton beginning April 29. The center is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.