NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a gunshot victim that walked into a hospital overnight Thursday.

Norfolk dispatch said they were received the call around 12:18 a.m. for the gunshot victim and say that police responded to the area near East Liberty Street.

The victim walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police have not release any other details.

