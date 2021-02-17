Guess who’s back? Green Run headed back to state title game

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – The opportunity to win the Class Five state championship outright was stripped from the Green Run boys basketball team in 2020 thanks to the pandemic. The week of the scheduled championship game, the VHSL cancelled the remaining winter sports schedule. A devastating moment for the Stallions and the senior class. Fast forward to Wednesday night against LC Bird, the team had another chance to punch its ticket to this year’s title game, which, by all indications, will be happening.

Knowing all that, the Stallions seized the moment, defeating the Skyhawks 64-50 behind dominant performances by seniors Elijah Kennedy and Jacob Cooper. Kennedy scored 27 points to lead the way while Cooper added 18 points of his own. The game was close in the first half, with Green Run holding just a six point lead, 29-23. Beginning in the second half, Kennedy and Cooper found their zone and propelled the group to another opportunity for a title. The Stallions will face Stone Bridge Saturday for the championship in Ashburn.