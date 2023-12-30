COLFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro police officer is dead after a shooting in Colfax on Saturday afternoon.

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson said during a Saturday night news conference that an off-duty Greensboro police sergeant was shot at a Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road after witnessing a crime and confronting the suspects. Another off-duty Greensboro police officer and a Guilford County paramedic were able to render aid immediately, but the sergeant died at a local medical facility.

“He was a loving husband, father, son and brother with 22 years of service to the department and this community,” Thompson said. “We ask for prayers for the family of the fallen officer and our Greensboro PD family.”

GPD will not be releasing any identifying information about the sergeant “at this time out of respect for the family.”

Mayor Nancy Vaughan told reporters, “I am angry, and I am sad. I think those are feelings that are felt throughout this department and throughout this city.” She called the attack a “senseless act of violence.”

On Saturday evening, police sent out a blue alert announcing that they were searching for two suspects in a black Chevy Equinox. One of the suspects was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black shoes and green/gray toboggan. The other suspect was wearing a jean jacket with fur and gray sweatpants with tennis shoes.

Police say that the suspects were seen heading westbound on Interstate 40.

The suspect vehicle, a black Chevy Equinox, has a North Carolina license plate with the tag “KKA-4332.” The vehicle also has a Hertz Car Sales plate on the front.

Later on Saturday evening, police announced in an additional blue alert that the shooting was an “assault on a law enforcement.” At 7:52 p.m. the blue alert was canceled. No further information was provided as to why it was.

North Wilkesboro police said in a post on Facebook, “Suspects are in custody for the murder of a Greensboro Police Officer tonight after being arrested in Winston-Salem. Our prayers are with the Officers family and the Greensboro Police Department.”

I spoke with Greensboro Police Chief Thompson earlier this evening offering all available state resources to catch those who killed a Greensboro police officer. Our prayers are with the Greensboro police and family and loved ones. Every effort must be made to apprehend those responsible and bring justice in this tragic situation. Gov. Roy Cooper

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Simmons with the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287 or email ncic@greensboro-nc.gov.