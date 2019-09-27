Greater Hampton Roads Diaper Bank asking for donations

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One in three families struggle to buy diapers for their children, and that national statistic translates to Hampton Roads families.

Governor Ralph Northam and several other local officials declared this week Diaper Need Awareness Week.

Several volunteers at the Greater Hampton Roads Diaper Bank spend their time unpacking donated diapers and repacking them into sets of 25. Volunteers call it a labor of love. Bruce Johnson says he does this because he is grateful for how far he’s come.

“I went from being on the streets of Norfolk to doing this,” Johnson said. “I remember the condition I was in 25 years ago, and I had no one to turn to.”

Johnson is making sure families know they can turn to the Greater Hampton Roads Diaper Bank for help. Currently, the organization has about 40,000 diapers, but they go quickly.

On average, a newborn baby can go through six to 10 diapers a day, close to $100 each month, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

Herbert Erb is the Coordinator for the Greater Hampton Roads Diaper Bank.

He says families all over Hampton Roads are in need of the extra diapers.

“Governor Ralph Northam has recognized there is such a thing as diaper need, and he’s issued an official proclamation,” Erb said.

The diapers are packed and distributed through 35 organizations, including Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church in Chesapeake. Jennifer Wood is the assistant to Pastor at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and says the diaper ministry is a big deal for their members. Wood says many families rely on the diaper bank at her church.

“Sometimes you don’t have the ability and you have to choose between buying diapers for your child, or being able to make your rent payment or car payment,” Wood said.

You can drop off diapers at the Greater Hampton Roads Diaper Bank located at 1600 Elbow Road in Chesapeake, or call the diaper bank at 843-991-7731.