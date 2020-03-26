Great Wolf Lodge closes all waterparks, resorts through May 19

Live Now
CHICAGO — Great Wolf Lodge announced on Thursday it will close all of its resorts through May 19.

The company cited “unprecedented phase of responses to the COVID-19 outbreak” and government and health officials “calling for social distancing, restrictions on group gatherings and shelter-in-place directives.”

“We know this has been a challenging and disruptive time for all families. It’s been challenging for all of us. At times like this, we all take stock of what is truly important,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Guests with reservations booked with an arrival date from April 2 to May 19 who choose to change their reservation will receive a $50 resort credit for each night booked, the company said. Guests must make the change before April 1.

Beginning on April 2, the company said it will cancel every impacted reservation and provide a full refund.

“When we re-open, the entire Great Wolf Lodge Pack is looking forward to welcoming you, your family, friends and loved ones for a visit, and to giving you that fun-filled getaway your family is craving,” the company said in a statement.

