CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake will close for several hours late Tuesday into Wednesday morning for continued maintenance following a lightning strike earlier this month.

The bridge was struck by lightning on Sept. 8 , which caused electrical issues.

The City of Chesapeake says additional repairs will require the bridge be closed from 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 until 2 a.m. the next day.

Use the Route 168 Bypass as a detour.