CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police responded to an accident on Monday after a bridge came down on top of a minivan.

The Great Bridge Bridge came down on a disabled minivan on Nov. 7, 2022.

The accident happened on the Great Bridge Bridge just before its noon opening.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, the minivan was driving southbound when it became disabled. The driver of the minivan pulled into the center of the road and parked. The bridge came down on top of the minivan.

Police confirm that there were two people in the minivan at the time of the accident. No one was injured.