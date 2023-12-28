VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Life with cerebral palsy is a daily grind for local teen, Grant Davidson, but his disability isn’t stopping him from fueling a bigger mission.

10 On Your Side first introduced Grant back in October when he was selling coffee to raise money for new mobility equipment not covered by insurance.

Grant has cerebral palsy as a result of a birth injury, and is also considered quadriplegic by diagnosis, but he doesn’t let his disability hold him back.

In fact, “I can’t” isn’t in his vocabulary, his mom, Michele, said. He founded his own business called Grant’s Grinds, so he could have a job like his siblings. Grant then partnered with Norfolk Coffee and Tea to create his own blend and delivers his coffee to local customers.

Grant’s family is in the process of moving to Cape Charles, and he’s already become so popular in his new town.

“It really gives him a sense of purpose,” Michele said. “He can make his deliveries, he can go into town. Cape Charles is really golf cart friendly community. It’s a walkable community. So he can, you know, drive up to the beach, going to the different stores and restaurants and things like that.”

Grant wasn’t able to get out of his previous golf cart to greet his customers, but now, thanks to his new cart from PHED Mobility, based in Elkhart, Indiana, he can get out and hand deliver his coffee to friends in Cape Charles on the Eastern Shore.

Michele said PHED Mobility even added windscreens, a back up camera and a Bluetooth speaker.

“It was very generous, and giving him accessories for the cart and things like that,” said Michele. “So we were really, really grateful to everyone. The community really got behind him and raised him and his mission and his goals.”

His next goal? A trac wheelchair to get out on the sand or through the grass in case he has to navigate a new terrain to make a delivery. All to help fuel a bigger mission, showing people with severe disabilities, like Grant, have a lot to contribute, spreading smiles and love, one cup at a time.

If you haven’t had a chance to try Grant’s blend yet, you can pick some up at Norfolk Coffee and Tea or Sugar Plum Bakery in Virginia Beach or you can order from Grant through his Facebook page.