ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – On Monday, Sept. 11, felony assault charges were certified by a Grand Jury against State Delegate Matt Fariss.

Fariss is accused of being involved in an incident that occurred on March 2, on Route 501, during which he allegedly hit a woman in his 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe. On March 3, VSP charged Fariss with hit-and-run, malicious wounding and reckless driving.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Fariss appeared in court and Roanoke prosecutor Don Caldwell was assigned as the special prosecutor. It’s not clear when Fariss will be back in court.

Fariss currently represents the 59th House of Delegates, and is running as an independent in the November elections.