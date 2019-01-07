Breaking News
Coast Guard suspends search for teacher who went missing south of Sandbridge

Granby Street repaving project to take about a month

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A major repaving project along Granby Street in Norfolk started Monday.

City officials say it will take about a month to complete the work, weather permitting.

Workers will be milling and paving the road and adding new lane markings from E. Virginia Beach Boulevard to 22nd Street. That’s from the Harrison Opera House to the IHOP in Ghent.

Traffic will be impacted in the construction area. To avoid delays, city officials suggest drivers use Monticello Avenue or Llewellyn Avenue instead.

