VIRGINIA (WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order to honor the life of an Abingdon firefighter who passed away in a fire truck crash while responding to a call.

Gov. Youngkin issued the United States of American Flag and Commonwealth of Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Oct. 25. The flags will be flown on all state and local buildings and grounds in memory and respect of Cameron Craig.

“I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, and remain at half-staff until sunset,” said Gov. Youngkin in a release.