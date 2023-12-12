DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has weighed in on a controversial display at the Iowa State Capitol.

The Satanic Temple Iowa set up its holiday display back on December 2nd and it has raised a lot of eyebrows. It features a depiction of Baphomet, “a pagan idol associated with the Knights Templar that was conceived in the 11th century and whose depiction has changed dramatically over time.” The display also features the seven core beliefs of the religion.

Display by The Satanic Temple Iowa at the Iowa Capitol.

A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Administrative Services said the group applied for the spot and met all the requirements.

State Representative Brad Sherman, a Republican from Williamsburg, called on Gov. Kim Reynolds to take down the display. In his newsletter, he claims the preamble to the Iowa constitution refers to a supreme being, which is God. Sherman says with Satan being an enemy of God, the display is unconstitutional.

Gov. Reynolds responded in a news release Tuesday morning.

“Like many Iowans, I find the Satanic Temple’s display in the Capitol absolutely objectionable. In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech, and I encourage all those of faith to join me today in praying over the Capitol and recognizing the nativity scene that will be on display – the true reason for the season.” Gov. Kim Reynolds

The Satanic Temple of Iowa released a statement Monday about the display.

“The Satanic Temple Iowa is proud to participate in the festivities at our Capitol this holiday season. Our display features the 7 Tenets, a set of seven core beliefs that members see as their guideposts for our deeply held beliefs; advocating for bodily autonomy, a rejection of arbitrary authority, recognizing our own fallibility, and inspiring nobility in thought and action which we hope enlightens the viewer to our beliefs and inspires one to reflect upon their own approach to the world. We thank the staff of the Capitol, the Capitol police & the Department of Administrative Services for holding fast to the principle of religious freedom and ensuring all religions have an equal opportunity to celebrate the holidays together in our beautiful Capitol.” Satanic Temple Iowa

The display is scheduled to stay up through Friday, December 15th.