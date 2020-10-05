Gov. Northam says he lost sense of smell, had ‘mild cold-like symptoms’ as he recovers from coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he lost his sense of smell over the weekend and had “mild cold-like symptoms” just over a week after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Northam, who is still in quarantine, says he and his wife Pam are making progress and “doing well” after announcing they were positive on Sept. 25. The couple got tested the day before after they were notified a member of the governor’s residence staff, “who works closely within the couple’s living quarters,” had tested positive. Northam had no symptoms at the time, but Pam Northam had mild symptoms.
Northam says his daily work as governor continues from the executive mansion, working with the General Assembly on coronavirus help and criminal justice reform, as well as work on the commonwealth’s revised budget.
He says he’s encouraged by Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers, saying the commonwealth’s percent positivity below 5% is “really good,” but Virginians must remain vigilant by continuing to wear masks and stay socially distant.
Northam also encouraged Virginians to vote in the election, which has already started with in-person and absentee voting. The deadline to register to vote in Virginia is Tuesday, October 13.
