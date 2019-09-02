Gov. Northam declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian arrival

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam addresses a commemorative meeting of the Virginia General Assembly on the 400th anniversary of the first House of Burgess meeting at a church in Historic Jamestown, Va., on the site where the meeting took place, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak later at a second ceremony to mark the historic meeting, which was the first representative assembly in the colony. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

(WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Tuesday evening in advance of Hurricane Dorian’s effects on southeastern Virginia.

“Hurricane Dorian is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may affect parts of Virginia. I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure that localities and communities have the appropriate level of assistance, and to coordinate the Commonwealth’s response to any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian. Virignia Gov. Ralph Northam

Governor Northam adds that the impacts from Hurricane Dorian include coastal and inland flooding, storm surge, damaging winds, and prolonged power outages.

A state of emergency allows Virginia to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts.

The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with the state of North Carolina.

