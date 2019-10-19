Gov. Northam announced opening of the annual STEM contest for young women

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam addresses a commemorative meeting of the Virginia General Assembly on the 400th anniversary of the first House of Burgess meeting at a church in Historic Jamestown, Va., on the site where the meeting took place, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak later at a second ceremony to mark the historic meeting, which was the first representative assembly in the colony. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Ralph Northam is teaming up with the Virginia Council for Women for the 9th annual STEM essay contest for young women in high school.

“As we build the workforce we need to compete in a 21st-century economy, we must step up our efforts to encourage young women across Virginia to explore their interests in innovative industries like science, technology, math, and engineering,” says Ralph Northam, Virignia Govenor

The Contest was launched in 2012 with 170 young women from across the Commonwealth submitting essays focused on their vision for pursuing a STEM career.

In the first year, the Council raised over $10,000 and awarded three scholarships.

This year the Council has awarded nearly $200,000 in scholarships for students.

The Council will award scholarships to qualifying high school seniors who plan to pursue a STEM career at a college or university.

“For years now, the Virginia Council on Women’s STEM Essay Contest has increased educational access for students throughout the Commonwealth and we’re thrilled to now expand this access to even more

students.” Jill Gaitens, Co-chair for the Virginia Council on Women

To find more on the guidelines and eligibility visit: http://bit.ly/35NoBzd

