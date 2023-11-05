SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Amid the countdown to election night, Gov. Glenn Youngkin made a stop in Suffolk Sunday night for his “Get Out the Vote” rally.

Youngkin stood with other state legislators to stress the importance of voting, a message that was echoed by many of the people in attendance.

“It speaks what you stand for and it is our freedom to get out and vote and we’ve had our forefathers shed their blood for that right,” voter Deborah Chapel said.

A majority of those at the event, including Kitt Webb, raised their hands when asked if they voted early.

“That’s what we really want to do, is get everybody that we can voting ahead of time in case it rains, or they forget, but we want everybody voting early, if possible,” Webb said.

However, Chapel is choosing to wait to vote on Tuesday.

“I’m waiting until Tuesday because I just like to go and be in the atmosphere of voting on voting day,” Chapel said.

But both women plan to go the extra mile by working the polls on election night.

“Believe it or not, people do change their minds at the polls so it’s very important to have an opportunity to talk to them. Some people come and don’t even know who’s running,” Weber said.

Chapel had a lasting message.

“What we stand for and believe in and it is our God given right to be able to go out there and vote,” Chapel said.

Election day is on Tuesday and polls will close at 7 p.m. that night.