HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN) -- Mt. Hood Railroad's first annual run of its "Train to Christmas Town" event was donated to kids facing cancer or other serious illness this year. That was thanks to a partnership with the Children's Cancer Association, an organization dedicated to creating joy-based programming for pediatric patients and their families, according to their website.

The railroad provided 350 seats for the families who journeyed from Hood River to "The North Pole" and back. Hot cocoa, gift-giving, and a visit from Santa Claus himself were part of the festivities, which marked the 15th year the railroad held the Christmas-themed event. It normally costs up to $67 for the ride, which lasts an hour and a half.