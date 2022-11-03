GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman from Gloucester County has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Melody Steele-Smith pleaded guilty Tuesday on multiple charges after prosecutors say she illegally entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, and even shared photos from inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Steele-Smith was arrested back on Jan. 20 by the FBI and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds with lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Investigators found multiple photos and videos, including some taken in Speaker Pelosi’s office. Other photos showed rioters inside the Capitol with the caption “we stormed the castle.” The photos were later deleted from her public account.

Her sentencing hearing is set for April 4, 2023.