Gloucester schools to add more in-person learning days

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County students will soon be able to be in the classroom more days of the week if they choose to do so.

Gloucester Superintendent Dr. Walter Clemons says starting March 22, the district will have students with disabilities in grades 6 through 12 return to in-person learning four days a week, instead of two.

Then on April 19, all students in grades K-12 will be able to do in-person learning four days a week if they choose.

Parents will still have the option for their child to continue remote learning instead of going to in-person.

Gov. Ralph Northam recently toured a Gloucester elementary school to learn more about Gloucester’s in-person learning process and to talk with teachers. The district has been seen as an in-person learning success story during the pandemic.