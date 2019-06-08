Gloucester man arrested in multiple larcenies in Middlesex County

MIDDLESEX CO, Va. (WAVY) – A Gloucester man has been arested in connection to multiple larcenies throughout the county.

The Middlesex County Sherriff’s Office has arrested John Wayne Brown, 58 years old, on May 31 for multiple larcenies in the county which included half a dozen churches.

Middlesex investigators were already watching Brown before he was arrested as a result of tips from local residents.

Brown has been charged with seven felonies and seven misdemeanors, and is being held at the Middle Peninsula Regional Jail with no bond.

According to the Sherrif’s Office, Brown chose some of the properties because they looked uninhabited and in states of disrepair.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends everyone to check their properties from time to time and to keep them in good state.