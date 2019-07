NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were both taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Newport News.

Police say the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Cox Landing, at the Village at Stoneybrook Apartments. Both victims suffered non life-threatening wounds.

Police are at the scene investigating, and don’t have suspect information at this time. Check back for updates.