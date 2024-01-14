UPDATE 1:21 P.M. GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Giles County Emergency Services have identified the female found deceased inside a cave on Friday, Jan. 12.

According to the county’s Emergency Services Coordinator Jon Butler, 38-year-old Autumn Nicole Draper from Fairlawn has been identified through DMV records.

This remains an ongoing investigation. WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

–

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Giles County Emergency Services are currently investigating after the body of a woman was found inside a cave in Pearisburg on Jan. 12.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 4:13 p.m. on Friday, deputies and emergency responders with the Pearisburg Fire Department and the Giles Rescue responded to Staffordsville after reports that a woman had fallen 100 feet within a cave.

On the scene, the need for specialized equipment was quickly identified. In response, the Celco Emergency Response team and Blacksburg Rescue Squad’s Rescue Cave team were called in to assist with the rescue.

Crews entered the cave and located the body of a deceased woman. The body was then removed from the cave by rescue personnel.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released.

The incident is still currently under investigation by the Gile County Sheriff’s Office.

WFXR News will update this story with further information as it is released.