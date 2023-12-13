SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While a great tool in case of fires, fire extinguishers can have some repercussions if used incorrectly or malfunction.

After coming in contact with the chemicals of a fire extinguisher, the Director of the Virginia Poison Center Dr. Ruddy Rose said step one is moving away.

This advice comes in the wake of an incident at a Suffolk high school Tuesday in which a fire extinguisher was accidentally discharged, sending more than a dozen students from Nansemond River High School to the hospital and more than 70 who experienced respiratory issues.

“The premise of all poisoning or toxicology is avoid or get away from the exposure,” Rose said.

The chemicals can cause difficult breathing, and it’s recommended to breathe through a handkerchief or piece of clothing.

If skin or eyes become exposed, decontaminate, and wash it off with water and soap, if accessible. Changing clothes and avoiding surfaced where the fire extinguisher sprayed can help prevent contamination.

“Try and stop that exposure as quickly and as efficiently as you can,” Rose said.

Leave the environment to get fresh air when possible can help avoid unnecessary exposure to toxins. In situations where getting outside isn’t possible, move to another area of the building if it is a larger space.

Rose said small residue of the fire extinguisher agent will not cause poisoning.

In a large-scale event such as what happened at Nansemond River, he offered tips to clean the building: Remove substances from surfaces, air out the space with fans and wipe the HVAC system if possible.

“Under normal circumstances, small amounts of exposure to these chemical, irritating to skin, eyes, nose throat, respiratory tissues, is unlikely to cause anything more serious than that,” Rose said.

For those using a fire extinguisher at home, school or at a business, Rose said to be prepared. Read the directions, understand how to use it and know what is in the chemical agent.

If you have questions about poison and toxic exposure, reach out to the Virginia Poison Center, no matter how small.

Rose encourages parents to call and get the right answer. Also, if your child and you do not need 911, then prevent that expense and trauma. When you call, a specialist will assist you. Registered nurses are on standby 24/7. They can offer advice and let you know if you need to seek emergency care and where to go.

To contact the Virginia Poison Center, call the toll-free number, (800) 222-1222 or the local number, (804) 828-9123.

You can visit poison.vcu.edu to find online resources. Here are some listed, below: