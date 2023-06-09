RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A recent poll from the University of Maryland shows that 83% of Americans support congressional term limits.

That’s why some candidates for General Assembly in Virginia are renewing the push.

The Constitution provides two avenues for ratifying an amendment.

The first requires two-thirds of both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate to propose the amendment, then at least 38 state legislatures must ratify it.

The second would require at least 34 states to call for a constitutional convention, something that has never happened before.

Chesterfield native Mark Earley Jr., who is running for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, supports term limits. He says public service shouldn’t be a career.

“Everybody is always focused on re-election, not the long-term goals of the country,” Early told 8News.

Earley says he also supports term limits for members of the Virginia General Assembly.

Meanwhile, Senator Tim Kaine believes experience benefits members of Congress.

“I don’t really think term limits are likely to create better quality government and service of constituents and at the end of the day, that’s what really matters,” explained Kaine.

Kaine adds term limits would empower special interests because as members cycle out, the lobbyists will remain in Washington.

“I think it’s pretty good for members to have some expertise, to build up staff with expertise,” said Kaine. “Then you listen to all the lobbyists and people who do government relations, but you don’t let them write your bills and you don’t let them call the tune.”

Earley disagrees with Kaine.

“I actually think in some ways it disempowers lobbyists because they don’t have these long-term relationships where they get so cozy with folks that they can twist their arm one way or another,” Earley explained.

Congressman Bobby Scott is currently the longest-serving member of Virginia’s delegation, serving since 1993.