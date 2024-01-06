VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Good news for those still recovering financially from the holidays. Gas prices seem to be going down, at least for now.

The national average for a gallon of gas decreased by three cents since last week to $3.09. One reason could be lower demand following the holidays, according to AAA. Hampton Roads average has decreased to $2.94 while the rest of The Commonwealth averages at $2.96.

“January is a bit of blah time of year, and gas prices are in the doldrums as well,” said Ryan Adcock, AAA spokesperson. “Barring some unexpected shock to the global oil market, gas prices will likely shuffle up and down a few cents for a while.”

Lower demand, with an increased supply, has pushed pump prices lower.